Short Interest in Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF) Declines By 18.5%

Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,000 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the September 15th total of 96,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 158.0 days.
Shares of NCLTF stock opened at $184.95 on Thursday. Nitori has a 12-month low of $163.00 and a 12-month high of $225.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $193.82 and a 200-day moving average of $185.97.
Nitori Company Profile
