Short Interest in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Drops By 18.5%

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 339,200 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the September 15th total of 416,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:MTRN opened at $71.74 on Thursday. Materion has a 12-month low of $49.51 and a 12-month high of $80.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get Materion alerts:

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.65 million. Materion had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Materion will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.65%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Materion by 2.1% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 393,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,010,000 after purchasing an additional 7,937 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Materion during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Roubaix Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Materion by 48.2% during the third quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 76,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,221,000 after purchasing an additional 24,738 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Materion during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Materion by 6.3% during the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 22,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.

About Materion

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

Read More: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.