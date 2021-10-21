Short Interest in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Increases By 24.0%

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the September 15th total of 927,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 545,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of BAP stock opened at $131.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.90. Credicorp has a one year low of $88.67 and a one year high of $169.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $924.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.65 million. Credicorp had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 8.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Credicorp will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio is 96.80%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 20.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 530,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,490,000 after buying an additional 91,844 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 98.3% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,815,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,854,000 after buying an additional 899,968 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 15.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,269,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,717,000 after buying an additional 167,530 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Credicorp by 22.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Credicorp by 19.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the period. 66.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on BAP. Citigroup upgraded Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Credicorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Credicorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.00.

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

