Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF)

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund stock opened at GBX 114.92 ($1.50) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 112.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 109.64. The firm has a market cap of £317.44 million and a PE ratio of 7.14. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund has a 52-week low of GBX 100.30 ($1.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 117 ($1.53).

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gore Street Energy Storage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.