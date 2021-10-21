ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Insider Sells $776,720.00 in Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.18, for a total transaction of $776,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Isaac Zacharias also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.75, for a total transaction of $883,000.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.97, for a total transaction of $747,880.00.

NASDAQ SWAV opened at $202.99 on Thursday. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.09 and a 52-week high of $237.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 6.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $207.33 and a 200-day moving average of $182.15.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.39. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 40.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 442.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on SWAV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWAV. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the first quarter worth $83,000. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ShockWave Medical

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

