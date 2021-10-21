Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,089,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 177,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $52,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp lifted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 76,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,711,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

SHEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $31.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.75. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $28.70 and a 52 week high of $61.53.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.16 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 80.93% and a return on equity of 1.29%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

