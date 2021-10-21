Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,775 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.6% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 1.9% in the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 1.2% in the second quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 23.4% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 454 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp raised its holdings in Medtronic by 2.2% in the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 4,075 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $151.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.14.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 143,922 shares of company stock worth $18,906,460. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MDT traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $121.86. 4,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,387,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.77 billion, a PE ratio of 42.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.33. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $98.94 and a 52-week high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

