Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 430 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 659.3% during the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 132,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,463,000 after buying an additional 115,059 shares in the last quarter. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter worth approximately $4,261,000. CAMG Solamere Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 3.0% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 40,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.36. 261,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,483,508. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $23.12 and a one year high of $47.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.96.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.92%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAC. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.24.

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

