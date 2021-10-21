Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.66 Million Stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $2,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 856.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 419,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,253,000 after buying an additional 375,366 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the first quarter worth approximately $22,972,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the second quarter worth approximately $16,582,000. Condire Management LP acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the first quarter worth approximately $7,045,000. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the second quarter worth approximately $9,305,000.

TQQQ stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $142.73. 194,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,685,109. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a twelve month low of $56.78 and a twelve month high of $152.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.91.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

