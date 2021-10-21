Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 588.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,708 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $7,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PII. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 115.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 9,673 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Polaris by 1,432.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris during the first quarter worth $264,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Polaris by 21.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 899,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,075,000 after purchasing an additional 158,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Polaris by 7.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 500,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,842,000 after purchasing an additional 34,096 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Polaris news, insider Jacob Vogel sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $168,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PII stock opened at $127.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.77. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.68 and a 12-month high of $147.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.95.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. Polaris had a return on equity of 65.96% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.56%.

A number of analysts have commented on PII shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Polaris from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Longbow Research downgraded Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist cut their price target on Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Polaris has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.69.

Polaris Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

