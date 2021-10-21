Shay Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 2,500 Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the first quarter worth about $112,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the first quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 154.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. 75.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Elastic from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Elastic from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Elastic from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.37.

In other Elastic news, CEO Shay Banon sold 69,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $11,931,042.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter H. Fenton sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.81, for a total value of $7,862,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 643,763 shares of company stock valued at $106,611,078 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $168.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.52 and a beta of 1.10. Elastic has a twelve month low of $97.48 and a twelve month high of $177.74.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $193.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

