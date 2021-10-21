Shay Capital LLC Makes New $289,000 Investment in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)

Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TLYS. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 544.6% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 4,871,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,196,000 after buying an additional 4,115,523 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,252,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,712,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,384,000 after purchasing an additional 215,668 shares in the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the 1st quarter valued at $2,185,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in Tilly’s by 11.7% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,336,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,357,000 after purchasing an additional 139,600 shares during the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TLYS opened at $13.85 on Thursday. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $16.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.75 million, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.30.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.15. Tilly’s had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $201.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.76 million. Research analysts expect that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TLYS shares. B. Riley increased their target price on Tilly’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total value of $112,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Tilly's Company Profile

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

