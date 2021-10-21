Shay Capital LLC Has $260,000 Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Shay Capital LLC lessened its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,800 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 15,492.7% in the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 150,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,457,000 after buying an additional 149,350 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 16.2% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 107,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,809,000 after buying an additional 14,997 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 13.3% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,460,000 after buying an additional 5,656 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at about $1,055,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 7.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG opened at $215.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.19. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $173.50 and a 52-week high of $239.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.82%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DG. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. OTR Global cut Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.14.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

