Shay Capital LLC Has $190,000 Stock Holdings in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Shay Capital LLC decreased its stake in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 52,396 shares during the quarter. Shay Capital LLC’s holdings in Constellium were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTM. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellium by 21.9% in the second quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 20,071 shares in the last quarter. NZS Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellium during the second quarter worth about $4,665,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Constellium during the second quarter worth about $295,000. Overbrook Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Constellium by 162.5% during the second quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 588,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,159,000 after buying an additional 364,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellium by 4.0% during the first quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 1,093,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,077,000 after buying an additional 41,842 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CSTM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Constellium in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Constellium from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Constellium from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Constellium presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

CSTM stock opened at $18.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.35. Constellium SE has a 52 week low of $8.68 and a 52 week high of $21.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 2.62.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 707.22%. On average, analysts forecast that Constellium SE will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

