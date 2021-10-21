Shay Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP)

Shay Capital LLC reduced its position in Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) by 58.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC’s holdings in Wrap Technologies were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Wrap Technologies in the second quarter worth $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wrap Technologies in the second quarter worth $116,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wrap Technologies in the second quarter worth $148,000. First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new position in shares of Wrap Technologies in the second quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Wrap Technologies in the second quarter worth $187,000. 15.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Wrap Technologies news, CEO Thomas P. Smith sold 19,951 shares of Wrap Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total transaction of $146,240.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,240.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James A. Barnes sold 6,000 shares of Wrap Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total value of $40,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,033.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,951 shares of company stock valued at $267,141 in the last three months. 43.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:WRAP opened at $5.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.49. Wrap Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.56 and a 52-week high of $9.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.71 and a 200 day moving average of $6.85.

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 million. Wrap Technologies had a negative net margin of 350.05% and a negative return on equity of 44.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that Wrap Technologies, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WRAP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Wrap Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 16th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Wrap Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Wrap Technologies, Inc manufactures law enforcement products. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products include BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet.

