Shay Capital LLC Buys Shares of 4,000 V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of V.F. by 91.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of V.F. by 66.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 409 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

VFC stock opened at $73.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.18. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.34 and a fifty-two week high of $90.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. V.F. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. V.F.’s revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America started coverage on V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen decreased their target price on V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.08.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

