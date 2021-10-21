Shay Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,550 Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 65.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 57.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 20.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 30,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $4,617,734.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,822,024.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd Burrowes sold 22,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total transaction of $3,325,100.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,293 shares of company stock valued at $14,026,861 in the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DRI. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.13.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $143.19 on Thursday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.34 and a 12-month high of $164.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.13 and a 200-day moving average of $144.77.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

