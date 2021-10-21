SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $378,000 in The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,537 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.18% of The9 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of The9 during the 1st quarter worth about $1,931,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The9 during the 1st quarter worth about $1,837,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of The9 during the 2nd quarter worth about $838,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The9 during the 1st quarter worth about $1,227,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The9 during the 1st quarter worth about $388,000. Institutional investors own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NCTY opened at $11.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.89 and its 200-day moving average is $14.95. The9 Limited has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $89.20.

The9 Ltd. engages in the operation of online games. It operates through Greater China and Other Areas geographical segments. The firm is transitioning to cryptocurrencies mining business. The company was founded by Jun Zhu on December 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

