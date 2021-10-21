SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,141 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ONEM stock opened at $22.00 on Thursday. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $59.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.83 and its 200 day moving average is $30.73. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.86.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.12). 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.62%. The company had revenue of $120.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. 1Life Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $68,672.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ONEM. Truist Securities decreased their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.59.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

