SG Americas Securities LLC Buys New Stake in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. 39.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Michael E. Dee purchased 4,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $49,986.70. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,025,778 shares in the company, valued at $12,237,531.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PCT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on PureCycle Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen began coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PureCycle Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PureCycle Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

PCT stock opened at $14.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.79. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $35.75.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Research analysts expect that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

PureCycle Technologies Profile

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

