SG Americas Securities LLC Buys New Position in SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III (NASDAQ:SPAQ)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III (NASDAQ:SPAQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 40,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in the second quarter worth about $391,000. Tuttle Tactical Management boosted its stake in shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III by 26.0% in the second quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 214,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 44,272 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in the second quarter worth about $5,434,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III by 533.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 231,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPAQ stock opened at $9.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.88. SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

Spartan Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

