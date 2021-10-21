ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.81 Per Share

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) – Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares in a report issued on Wednesday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Bishop now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.81 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.72. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.95 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.28 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ServisFirst Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $79.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $80.89.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 45.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 25.56%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 10.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 9.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 157,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,741,000 after acquiring an additional 8,827 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 18,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 7,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

