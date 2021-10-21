Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $65.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $68.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Sensata Technologies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensata Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.80.

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $56.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.81. Sensata Technologies has a 52 week low of $42.52 and a 52 week high of $64.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $992.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.11 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $1,173,258.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 105,354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,105,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,916 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

