Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale of food and other products through its stores. It operates through the Cash and Carry, and Éxito Group segment. The Cash and Carry segment includes its business under the Assai brand. The Éxito Group segment consists of its businesses in Columbia, Argentina, and Uruguay under the Éxito, Surtimax, Super Inter, and Carulla brands. Sendas Distribuidora SA is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

Get Sendas Distribuidora alerts:

NYSE:ASAI opened at $15.10 on Tuesday. Sendas Distribuidora has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $18.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.41 million. Research analysts forecast that Sendas Distribuidora will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 13.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the first quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the first quarter worth about $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.99% of the company’s stock.

About Sendas Distribuidora

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sendas Distribuidora (ASAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sendas Distribuidora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sendas Distribuidora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.