SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CEO Sells $84,490.00 in Stock

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $84,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Oleg Shchegolev also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 8,641 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $191,398.15.

On Thursday, October 14th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 600 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $14,424.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 20,900 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $505,153.00.

On Thursday, October 7th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 20,700 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $504,873.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 10,400 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $232,128.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Oleg Shchegolev sold 10,400 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $239,824.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEMR traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,357. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.55. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $32.48.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SEMR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of SEMrush from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.36.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEMR. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush during the first quarter worth $238,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush during the first quarter worth $193,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush during the first quarter worth $952,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush during the first quarter worth $596,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush during the first quarter worth $596,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

About SEMrush

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

