Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.100-$8.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.350-$8.350 EPS.

SRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $144.43.

NYSE SRE opened at $131.28 on Thursday. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $114.66 and a fifty-two week high of $144.93. The stock has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.62 and a 200-day moving average of $133.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

