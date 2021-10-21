Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)’s share price was down 6.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.24 and last traded at $6.24. Approximately 15,208 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 450,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.65.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WTTR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Select Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.99.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $675.97 million, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 2.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.66.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $161.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.05 million. Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 16.35% and a negative return on equity of 12.33%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sourcerock Group LLC acquired a new position in Select Energy Services in the first quarter valued at $1,370,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 28.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 889,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after acquiring an additional 197,213 shares during the last quarter. Crestview Partners II GP L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 0.6% during the second quarter. Crestview Partners II GP L.P. now owns 3,853,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,274,000 after purchasing an additional 23,744 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 401.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 176,866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

About Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.