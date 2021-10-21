SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $485.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.33 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 27.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Shares of SEI Investments stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.02. 6,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,492. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $48.70 and a 52-week high of $64.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.62 and a 200-day moving average of $61.56.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SEI Investments stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 279,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,842 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.20% of SEI Investments worth $17,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.