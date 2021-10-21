SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 27.79%. The company had revenue of $485.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

SEIC stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.15. 4,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,492. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $48.70 and a 12 month high of $64.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.56.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SEIC. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SEI Investments stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 279,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,842 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.20% of SEI Investments worth $17,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

