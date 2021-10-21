SEGRO (LON:SGRO) PT Raised to GBX 1,310 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SEGRO (LON:SGRO) had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,250 ($16.33) to GBX 1,310 ($17.12) in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SGRO. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,385 ($18.10) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SEGRO from GBX 875 ($11.43) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,220 ($15.94) to GBX 1,335 ($17.44) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,175 ($15.35) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,175 ($15.35) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,237.13 ($16.16).

SGRO stock opened at GBX 1,280.50 ($16.73) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52. SEGRO has a one year low of GBX 864.40 ($11.29) and a one year high of GBX 1,311 ($17.13). The firm has a market capitalization of £15.40 billion and a PE ratio of 6.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,254.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,136.89.

In other SEGRO news, insider Linda Yueh acquired 4,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,270 ($16.59) per share, with a total value of £59,893.20 ($78,250.85).

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

