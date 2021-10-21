Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Sealed Air in a report released on Wednesday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Tiano now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.83. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Sealed Air’s FY2021 earnings at $3.47 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.13.

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $59.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.15. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57. Sealed Air has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $62.04.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 519.84%. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is 25.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 38.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 224,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,286,000 after buying an additional 62,489 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 5.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 28.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 25,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 5,628 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the third quarter valued at about $542,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

