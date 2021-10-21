Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SEE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,864,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $880,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421,874 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Sealed Air by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,360,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $520,532,000 after acquiring an additional 731,840 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Sealed Air by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,873,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,258,000 after acquiring an additional 572,027 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Sealed Air by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,282,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,089,000 after acquiring an additional 531,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandbar Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,160,000. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SEE stock opened at $59.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26. Sealed Air Co. has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $62.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.15.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 519.84%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 25.08%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SEE. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.13.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

