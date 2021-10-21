Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 35.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Seagen in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SGEN shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Seagen from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $174.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.64 and a beta of 0.82. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.20 and a 52 week high of $202.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $161.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.57.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $388.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.62 million. As a group, analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 658 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $101,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,563 shares of company stock valued at $17,469,013. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

