Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 1,211.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,079,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 997,191 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.59% of Seagen worth $170,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Seagen by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after acquiring an additional 19,394 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Seagen by 217.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 50,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 34,365 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Seagen by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 858,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,257,000 after purchasing an additional 10,501 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Seagen by 0.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seagen in the first quarter valued at $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 35,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.86, for a total transaction of $5,957,903.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 14,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $2,416,400.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,563 shares of company stock worth $17,469,013. 27.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SGEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $174.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.64 and a beta of 0.82. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.20 and a fifty-two week high of $202.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.57.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $388.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.62 million. Seagen had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

