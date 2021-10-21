Seagate Technology (STX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.07 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 130.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share.

Shares of STX opened at $80.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $106.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76.

In other Seagate Technology news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total transaction of $2,206,131.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 2,822 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total value of $236,652.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,355.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,551 shares of company stock worth $3,309,190 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on STX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.09.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

