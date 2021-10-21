SEA (NYSE:SE) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sea Limited is an internet service provider company. It offers Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce and Digital Financial Services known as Garena, Shopee and AirPay. The company operates primarily in Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore. Sea Limited is based in Singapore. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SE. New Street Research assumed coverage on SEA in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on SEA from $335.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on SEA in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised SEA from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $303.75.

SE opened at $360.60 on Wednesday. SEA has a fifty-two week low of $155.10 and a fifty-two week high of $372.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $194.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.73 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $327.04 and a 200-day moving average of $285.05.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 26.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SEA will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 18.6% during the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,373 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SEA by 324.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,116 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 6,967 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in SEA by 120.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 218 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in SEA in the third quarter valued at approximately $639,249,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new stake in SEA in the third quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

