Scrypta Market Capitalization Reaches $209,915.14 (LYRA)

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 20th. In the last seven days, Scrypta has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. Scrypta has a total market cap of $209,915.14 and $119.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scrypta coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Scrypta Profile

Scrypta (CRYPTO:LYRA) is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 21,230,287 coins and its circulating supply is 18,430,287 coins. The official message board for Scrypta is medium.com/@scryptachain . Scrypta’s official Twitter account is @scryptachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Scrypta’s official website is scryptachain.org/en/homepage

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

Scrypta Coin Trading

