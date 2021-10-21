Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Acquired by Frontier Wealth Management LLC

Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,211,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,680,000 after acquiring an additional 37,600 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,928,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,400,000 after purchasing an additional 293,603 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,702,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,823,000 after acquiring an additional 83,566 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,842,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,907,000 after acquiring an additional 464,618 shares during the period. Finally, Fund Evaluation Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 1,362,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,907,000 after acquiring an additional 51,084 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHG opened at $156.80 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $110.76 and a 52-week high of $158.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

