Schlumberger (SLB) to Release Earnings on Friday

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 22nd. Analysts expect Schlumberger to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect Schlumberger to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SLB stock opened at $34.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $48.58 billion, a PE ratio of 48.25 and a beta of 2.39. Schlumberger has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $36.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.53%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 26th. Oddo Bhf started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target on the stock. Oddo Securities started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target on the stock. HSBC upgraded Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

