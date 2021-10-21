Scala (XLA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3,238.00

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 21st. Scala has a market cap of $3.00 million and approximately $3,238.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Scala has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Scala coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Scala alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.11 or 0.00068580 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.31 or 0.00072076 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.66 or 0.00102863 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,971.64 or 1.00173174 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,082.38 or 0.06494113 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00022504 BTC.

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Scala Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Scala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.