Sca Horus Holdings, Llc Sells 7,450,000 Shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Director Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 7,450,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $233,036,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SNCY traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $31.06. The company had a trading volume of 82,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,122. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.09 and a 12-month high of $44.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.85.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $149.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.12 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at $1,851,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $925,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $1,014,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $699,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $686,000.

SNCY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Country Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $34.74 price target for the company. Susquehanna began coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.68.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

