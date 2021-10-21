Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) Major Shareholder Purchases $176,264.78 in Stock

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp bought 36,194 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.87 per share, for a total transaction of $176,264.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Commodore Capital Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Satsuma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Friday, October 15th, Commodore Capital Lp bought 126,000 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.83 per share, for a total transaction of $608,580.00.

STSA opened at $5.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.29. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $7.48.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.30.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STSA. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $73,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $88,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $131,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $145,000. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.