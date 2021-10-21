Saqib Islam Sells 10,083 Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Stock

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) CEO Saqib Islam sold 10,083 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total transaction of $591,569.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Saqib Islam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Saqib Islam sold 38,340 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $2,246,340.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWTX traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $58.81. 169,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,192. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.38 and a beta of 0.66. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.57 and a fifty-two week high of $96.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.99.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.28). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $51,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $60,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $65,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SWTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SpringWorks Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.60.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

