Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Shares Gap Down to $48.40

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $48.40, but opened at $46.01. Sandy Spring Bancorp shares last traded at $47.44, with a volume of 201 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sandy Spring Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $135.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.82 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 41.01% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.13%.

In other news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $153,990.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,254,735.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 65,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 46,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 110,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $467,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 87,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,015,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

