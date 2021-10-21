Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.30), Fidelity Earnings reports. Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 28.81%.

SAL traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.49. 9,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,645. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.23 million, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.85. Salisbury Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.71 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

In other news, EVP Steven M. Essex sold 1,000 shares of Salisbury Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $48,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.88% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Salisbury Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,335 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.64% of Salisbury Bancorp worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 22.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Salisbury Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

