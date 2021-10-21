salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 900,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,301 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.10% of salesforce.com worth $220,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CRM traded up $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $290.46. 19,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,337,493. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $295.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $265.38 and a 200-day moving average of $245.61.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.63.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 24,975 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.61, for a total value of $6,633,609.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,946 shares in the company, valued at $10,344,447.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.37, for a total transaction of $4,967,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 796,828 shares of company stock worth $209,025,768 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

