SafeInsure (SINS) One Day Trading Volume Hits $274.00

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One SafeInsure coin can currently be bought for about $0.0068 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. SafeInsure has a total market cap of $147,146.45 and approximately $274.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00028091 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001014 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000118 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded 36.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000415 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 195.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SafeInsure (SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,641,055 coins. SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

