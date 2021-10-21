SAFE2 (SAFE2) Market Cap Tops $12.45 Million

SAFE2 (CURRENCY:SAFE2) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One SAFE2 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $236.23 or 0.01385238 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SAFE2 has traded down 42.4% against the US dollar. SAFE2 has a total market cap of $12.45 million and $2,498.00 worth of SAFE2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.77 or 0.00068672 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.91 or 0.00072103 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.25 or 0.00103160 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,547.34 or 1.00427322 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,058.49 or 0.06516401 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00022740 BTC.

SAFE2 Coin Profile

SAFE2’s total supply is 52,689 coins. The official website for SAFE2 is yieldfarming.insure . SAFE2’s official Twitter account is @COVERProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

SAFE2 Coin Trading

