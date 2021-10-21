Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.73.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist Financial raised Sabra Health Care REIT to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 15.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 35,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 8.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 9.4% in the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 11,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBRA stock opened at $15.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Sabra Health Care REIT has a one year low of $12.86 and a one year high of $19.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -171.43 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.14.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. On average, research analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.