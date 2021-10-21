Sabby Management LLC Takes $147,000 Position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,614,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,192,000 after buying an additional 1,056,561 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Travere Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,992,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,840,000 after purchasing an additional 160,970 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Travere Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,150,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,639,000 after purchasing an additional 67,003 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Travere Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,912,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Travere Therapeutics by 197.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,457,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,846 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on TVTX. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.86.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, Director Steve Aselage sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $134,152.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,820,537.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,493 shares of company stock worth $1,750,503. 4.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TVTX opened at $24.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.54. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 0.74. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $33.09.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $54.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.20 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 116.12% and a negative return on equity of 78.52%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.

Travere Therapeutics Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

